How Cesaro Ended Up With Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com, Cesaro talked about how he became paired up with Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn:

“Sami and Shin were doing a thing together. A thing where Sami was just going crazy during Shin’s entrances [laughs] everyone’s favorite GIF every week. And then Sami was like ‘Yeah, I’m trying to get you into the group’ and I’m like ‘Yeah, OK!’ I’ve moved to SmackDown again and there was no plan so I was like ‘Yeah, I’d love to, let’s do something!’”

“So I said that sounds like fun and it’s a fun dynamic with Sami being… Sami. And then there’s a mutual respect with Shin but I think he’s one of the coolest people in the world. He can do anything and just look cool. The first time I came out with these guys it was like OK, Shin is coming out looking cool, Sami is just going absolutely crazy, what am I going to do? I’m just going to stand absolutely still. I’m just going to be bad ass [laughs]. It’s a fun dynamic and it’s authentic.”