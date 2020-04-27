How Christian Felt About Edge vs. Randy Orton Last Man Standing Match At WrestleMania 36

During a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Christian gave his thoughts on the Edge vs. Randy Orton Last Man Standing match at Wrestlemania 36:

“Obviously, it’s unheard of for anybody to come back from this type of injury that Edge had. I think, obviously, it wasn’t in the setting or the environment that I think they both had hoped it would be in. It was important for them to go out there and entertain. It doesn’t matter if there was nobody in the crowd or 75,000 people.”

“I think Edge’s music hitting and walking down that ramp was one of the greatest moments in WrestleMania history, in my opinion, because of everything he overcame to come back,” he added. Speaking about the power-packed match, Christian said, “It was a hard-hitting, asskicking street fight match that it needed to be. That’s what this match was built up to to be, and I think they delivered.”