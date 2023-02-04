How Much WWE Was Paid by Mountain Dew for the Royal Rumble’s Pitch Black Match

A Mountain Dew Pitch Black match was added to this year’s WWE Royal Rumble lineup featuring Bray Wyatt and LA Knight.

No one knew what to expect from the match as nothing like it had ever happened before.

They competed in a street fight under black light. The match featured sponsorship, including a massive Mountain Dew logo on the canvas.

As PWMania.com previously reported, a Cinnamon Toast Crunch match for WWE WrestleMania 39 has been teased. WWE CEO Nick Khan stated on Thursday’s earnings call that the company is looking to sell ring sponsorship, whether on the canvas or on turnbuckles.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Mountain Dew paid WWE a million dollars for the match.

“Well, you know the thing is that Mountain Dew one, that was a million-dollar deal. That’s significant money if you can get deals like that. It was a really crappy match though and they kept it short. I guess Pepsi has to decide whether it’s worth it to spend a million dollars to sponsor a crappy match, maybe it is. I don’t know, on a pay-per-view that was seen by two million people,” Meltzer stated.

