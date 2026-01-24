How To Watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XLIII, Start Time, Full Match Card

WWE presents Saturday Night’s Main Event XLIII tonight, live from the Bell Centre. The special marks the first time the Saturday Night’s Main Event series has originated from Canada since 2007.

The broadcast features four scheduled matches, headlined by a Fatal Four-Way bout to determine the next number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Below is a complete guide to broadcast times, streaming platforms, and the confirmed match card.

Broadcast Date and Start Times

The event airs live tonight, Saturday, January 24, 2026, with the main card beginning at:

United States: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

United Kingdom: 1:00 AM GMT (Sunday, January 25)

Australia: 12:00 PM AEDT (Sunday, January 25)

Japan: 10:00 AM JST (Sunday, January 25)

How to Watch: Live Stream Information

Streaming availability varies by region:

United States: Exclusively on Peacock

International Markets (UK, Canada, Australia): Available on Netflix

Other Regions: Available via the WWE Network

Saturday Night’s Main Event XLIII – Confirmed Match Card

Undisputed WWE Championship Number One Contender’s Fatal Four-Way Match

Randy Orton vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn

Four competitors collide to determine the next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship, currently held by Drew McIntyre. The winner will receive a title opportunity at the Royal Rumble on January 31.

Momentum intensified on the January 23 episode of SmackDown, where a confrontation involving Zayn, Williams, and Priest erupted into a brawl after Williams struck both men with a microphone.

Singles Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu

Cody Rhodes faces Jacob Fatu following their recent collision on the Raw premiere on Netflix. During Rhodes’ Steel Cage match against McIntyre, Fatu entered the cage and attacked Rhodes, directly contributing to McIntyre retaining the championship.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Rhiyo (Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky) (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez)

The reigning champions defend their titles against members of The Judgment Day in a high-stakes tag team showdown.

Singles Match

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ Styles meets Shinsuke Nakamura just one week before Styles is scheduled to compete in a career-threatening match against Intercontinental Champion Gunther at the Royal Rumble. Styles was formally invited to appear on SmackDown by General Manager Nick Aldis ahead of tonight’s event.