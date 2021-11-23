How Xavier Woods Would React If He Got Fired From WWE

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Xavier Woods commented on how he is able to balance all of his various projects:

“I feel they are all kind of connected because I feel like I’m essentially trying to do the same thing everywhere. I’m just trying to be the best version of myself in that space, I guess, is the best way to put it. So, as far as wrestling with New Day, we’ve been able to accomplish so many things as a tag team, and that’s been my focus as a kid. I love tag team wrestling, and I love King of the Ring. So, as far as wrestling goals, now I’m on bonus time. If they would have been like, ‘Hey, you won King of the Ring,’ and they came back and hit me with the ‘You’re fired,’ I would have been like, ‘Okay, deuces, it has been a fun ride.’”

You can check out the full interview below: