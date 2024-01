TNA Wrestling is set to hold their 2024 Hard To Kill PPV this Saturday, January 13 from the Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada and the card is already stacked from top to bottom, with an expectation that there will also be a big talent signing revealed on the show.

According to PWInsider.com, the belief among those they have spoken with in the promotion is that a huge former WWE star will be making an appearance at Hard To Kill, but there is no word yet who that huge star could be.