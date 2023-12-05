Huge Main Event Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW

Last week’s episode of WWE RAW saw “The King Of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura make his intentions perfectly clear that he is targeting “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes by interrupting him as he appeared on the big screen then sprayed red mist all over his eyes.

Rhodes cut an in-ring promo this week on RAW and reacted to Nakamura spraying mist all over his eyes on last week’s show. Nakamura then appeared on the big screen once again and spoke in Japanese about how he too won the Royal Rumble and saw his story never get finished when he came up short on The Show Of Shows in his title opportunity.

Later in the show, it was made official that Cody Rhodes will be facing Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles match on next week’s show.