Huge Match Announced For Wednesday’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

“The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay faced Konosuke Takeshita in a one-on-one match at Sunday night’s AEW Revolution 2024 PPV, with Ospreay getting the win over Takeshita.

After the match, an announcement was made that Ospreay will battle another fellow member of the Don Callis Family on this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. That person is ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher.

As of this writing, this is the only match announced for Wednesday’s Dynamite.