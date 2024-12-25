Huge Match Locally Advertised For WWE Live Event In Chicago

WWE will hold a Live Holiday Tour event on Sunday, December 29th, at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The show will feature a huge championship match, which is being advertised locally. During last Monday’s RAW, it was announced that current WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER will defend his title against Chicago’s own CM Punk in a Steel Cage Match.

The Allstate Arena previously advertised a Steel Cage Match between “Big” Bronson Reed vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins and GUNTHER defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest.

The Reed vs. Rollins match is still listed on the arena’s website, but Reed is out of in-ring action due to an injury he suffered last month at Survivor Series. Punk, who is from Chicago, was already advertised for the event beforehand, but the card is listed as “subject to change.”

