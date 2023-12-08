Huge Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s Tribute To The Troops WWE SmackDown

WWE recently announced that tonight’s Tribute to the Troops episode of SmackDown will see Randy Orton team up with LA Knight to battle The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa) in tag team action.

Previously announced for tonight’s show are Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross in a United States Championship tournament first round match, Dragon lee vs. Santos Escobar in a United States Championship tournament first round match and the return of CM Punk to the blue brand.