During this week’s show, TNA Wrestling announced that TNA World Champion Moose will be defending his championship in a 6-Way Elimination Match at Slammiversary against Josh Alexander and four more stars that will still be determined via qualifying matches over the next few weeks.

TNA Slammiversary 2024 will take place on Saturday, July 20th, at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It will mark the promotion’s 22nd anniversary.