Hulk Hogan Discusses Never Getting To Face Ric Flair In A WWE Match

WWE Hall of Famer “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including which stars he wanted to work with in his career.

Hogan said, “I wanted to work with Ric. There’s no doubt he was one of the greatest ever. Earlier in my career, I wanted to work with Piper and Orndorff. Later on, I loved working with Chris Jericho. He was just amazing. I wrestled a match with Randy Orton, and I loved that. I always loved wrestling, and I liked the challenge of working with different guys. I loved wrestling The Rock. If you’re going to create magic, there is a formula, a feel, a timing, and a placement. That’s the ‘It Factor’–you need to be able to see it and feel it.”

On how the crowd would have reached to him and Flair facing each other in a match:

“I know I wrestled a lot of giants, and I enjoyed that too, but I also knew I didn’t need to get squashed by Earthquake to make the crowd respond. If Piper brought me down to one knee in the sleeper, we could make the place rumble. Nowadays, you see that in Roman’s matches. You see it with Randy Orton, too. There’s a feel for the crowd, and they have it. I think me and Ric would have had it there, too.”

On how he never got to face Flair in WWE:

“We never really had the chance to run wild together in WWE. That gave us a chance for it to happen in WCW. That was round two for us. People wanted to see it, and you’ve got to give the people what they want to see.”