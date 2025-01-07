Hulk Hogan Gets Roasted On The Pat McAfee Show

Hulk Hogan has gone viral following his controversial appearance on Monday’s WWE Raw on Netflix premiere. The Hall of Famer was met with overwhelming boos while promoting his Real American Beer and attempting to cut a promo hyping the historic episode.

The backlash came months after Hogan publicly endorsed Donald Trump for the 2024 U.S. Presidential election. In contrast, The Undertaker, who also endorsed Trump and appeared on the show, received a strong positive reaction from the crowd.

The incident became a hot topic on Tuesday’s Pat McAfee Show, where McAfee and his crew humorously addressed the situation. They staged a mock press conference featuring a parody version of Hogan, who humorously claimed that the crowd was actually cheering for him and that the boos were meant for his longtime manager, Jimmy Hart.

The “fake Hogan” then issued a tongue-in-cheek challenge, stating he would face anyone on the WWE roster but only wanted to compete against “real Americans.”

The playful segment quickly gained attention online, further fueling the conversation around Hogan’s polarizing reception and the comedic take on the incident. Fans can check out the clip from The Pat McAfee Show below.