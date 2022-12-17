Hulk Hogan on His Relationship With Sean Waltman, Calls Him ‘Rock Solid’ and ‘a Really Good Friend’

The NWO, a stable that included Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash, was formed in WCW in the mid-1990s. Although Hogan, Nash, and Hall were the faction’s founding members, the group saw many more wrestlers come and go over the years.

One of those wrestlers was Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, formerly known as Syxx in the WCW. Hogan discussed Waltman on the Ringside Collectibles YouTube channel.

Hogan said, “He was rock solid, man, he was on the team,” Hogan said. “I couldn’t figure for a while if he was loyal to D-Generation X or to the NWO. He kind of bounced back and forth, but he was a really good friend, man. I didn’t really get to know him until a couple of years into the run, but he turned out to be a really solid friend.”

You can watch the complete appearance below: