Hulk Hogan On Kamala Harris: “Is Kamala A Chameleon? Is She Indian?”

In a video picked up by TMZ (see below), Hogan can be seen speaking at an Ohio business while pushing a beer. Hogan asked, “Want me to body-slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?”

Hogan could also be heard asking, “Is Kamala a chameleon? Is she Indian? Ok, I like it! How! I’m gonna get heat for that one brother. That was not me. That was the beers talking.”

After saying that, Hogan drank another beer. Harris’ mother is from India, while her father is from Jamaica. The attacks on Harris’ race intensified after Donald Trump falsely accused her of switching races to assist her candidacy.

This is not the first time Hogan has made racially offensive comments. In 2015, recordings emerged of Hogan using the n-word in reference to a relationship his daughter Brooke was in. The audio came from a sex tape in which he was heard having sex with the wife of radio personality Bubba The Love Sponge.

“I mean, I don’t have double standards. I mean, I am a racist to a point, f**king ni**ers,” Hogan was heard saying. “But then when it comes to nice people and sh*t, and whatever.”

“I mean, I’d rather if she was going to f**k some ni**er, I’d rather have her marry an 8-foot-tall ni**er worth a hundred million dollars! Like a basketball player!” Hogan reportedly said. “I guess we’re all a little racist. F**king ni**er.”