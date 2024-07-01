Hulk Hogan On Seth Rollins: “He’s Simply The Best. He’s Really Come Into His Own”

Hulk Hogan recently spoke with SportsKeeda, where he discussed a variety of topics and shared his thoughts on one of WWE’s biggest stars.

He believes former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is “simply the best” in WWE right now and describes him as an attraction.

Hogan said, “He’s simply the best. He’s really come into his own. He morphed through that joker transition to turning it into his, and it was just a temporary pass-through that you know he could do where he could find the light of passage to feel comfortable in his own skin. He’s there, bro. He’s as solid as they get. He’s an attraction. All these guys just need to stay healthy, and they’re doing the crazy stuff that we didn’t do back in the day, so every time they go for a crazy move, I cringe, you know.”

Rollins will face Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at this Saturday’s Money in the Bank PLE.



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)