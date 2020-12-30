Hulk Hogan Praises Two WWE RAW Superstars

Hulk Hogan, who is scheduled to appear on the Legends Night edition of WWE RAW, gave praise to Matt Riddle during a media interview:

“I’ve been watching him and he’s really got good instincts. He’s really got a good aptitude for understanding what needs to be done…. he would be the next one I’d put my money on.” (quote courtesy of Matty Paddock)

Hogan also gave praise to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre:

“I’ve watched Drew McIntyre, and the years of training and in-ring experience, now he’s as legit as they come. He’s got the eye of the tiger look in his eyes. He’s got the body of a god. His work is solid, everything he does is spot on. His interviews are good.”