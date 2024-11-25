Hulk Hogan Says Donald Trump Told Him He’d Be A Great Fit To Run In The President’s Council

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan spoke with FOX News’ Brian Kilmeade on a number of topics, including how United States President and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump told him he would be a great fit to run the President’s Council on Physical Fitness.

Hogan said, “My president said, ‘You know something, you’d be great to run the President’s Council on Physical Fitness.’”

On how President Trump made the suggestion while they were talking about nutrition and physical fitness after the N.Y. rally:

“At the end of the day, when I was in the back at Madison Square Garden after the whole rally, we were talking about Robert Kennedy, I was talking about nutrition, and how many foreign countries won’t even let their people eat the food that we eat here in America. It’s so bad, and it’s poisoned a generation of kids. And at the end of the day, we start talking about physical fitness.”