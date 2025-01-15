Hulk Hogan Scheduled To Appear At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Despite Hulk Hogan’s controversial appearance on WWE Raw, which garnered widespread attention due to the crowd’s loud boos, WWE is moving forward with plans to feature him at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25. Hogan’s recent Raw appearance, which went viral after being picked up by various outlets, was intended to hype the show and promote his Real American Beer, a new WWE sponsor.

According to Fightful, Hogan had initially been slated for multiple future appearances before his segment on Raw. He also provided voiceover work for the latest Saturday Night’s Main Event hype video package, further solidifying his involvement with WWE programming.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted Hogan’s confirmed appearance at the January 25th event but raised questions about WWE’s approach to handling the polarizing reactions. “When Hogan was shown on the screen in the building, they booed like crazy. It’s going to be interesting. Do they put him in front of the crowd and risk him being booed, or does he come out and maybe the crowd doesn’t boo? I don’t know.”

The situation is further complicated by the inclusion of Jesse Ventura, who is also scheduled to appear at the event. The history between Hogan and Ventura is well-documented, with tension stemming from Hogan allegedly tipping off Vince McMahon about Ventura’s attempt to unionize wrestlers years ago. Meltzer added, “I don’t expect any problems. They’re both like, you know, Jesse’s 73 and Hogan’s 71. I mean, I’m sure Jesse will never like Hulk Hogan, and I don’t think Hulk Hogan will ever like Jesse.”

With Hogan’s mixed reception from fans and his contentious history with Ventura, his role at Saturday Night’s Main Event will be closely watched, as WWE continues to navigate the complexities of featuring one of wrestling’s most iconic yet polarizing figures.