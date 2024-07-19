Hulk Hogan: “When They Took A Shot At My Hero, Donald Trump, I Realized That I Couldn’t Be Silent”

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan spoke out over the weekend about the attempted assassination of 2024 US presidential nominee Donald Trump. Hogan explained why he supports Trump ahead of his speech at the Republican National Convention.

“I got tired of remaining silent. I sat back and watched the borders collapse, I watched the economy collapse, I watched the price of gas, the price of food. Everything just does an upside-down flip. And when they took a shot at my hero, Donald Trump, I realized that I couldn’t be silent anymore. I had to step up. I had to be a real American, just like all these real Americans here and Donald Trump. You know, I have a voice, too, and I want people to know. It’s time to talk, it’s time not to be silent anymore.”

Hulk Hogan on Fox News describes Trump as "my hero" pic.twitter.com/xac4ZYVdk9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 18, 2024

Upon entering the stage, Hogan’s song “Real American” was performed. Hogan delivered a wrestling-style promo, making references to his in-ring experience. Hogan removed his t-shirt to show a Trump/Vance tee and stated the following:

“What happened last week when they took a shot at my hero, and they tried to kill the next President of the United States, enough was enough! I said, Let Trumpamania run wild, brother! Let Trumpamania rule again! Let Trumpamania make America great again!”