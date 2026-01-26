Hulk Hogan WrestleMania 18 Boot Up For Auction, Bidding Reaches $30,000

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan faced off against WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a historic match at WrestleMania 18 in 2002. One of the wrestling boots Hogan wore during this iconic matchup is currently up for auction, with bidding reaching $30,000 on Goldin.

Hogan, who sadly passed away in July 2025 at the age of 71, competed against The People’s Champion at the event but unfortunately lost the match. The boot is described as “worn, photo-matched, signed,” and “inscribed.”

Goldin’s description of this piece of memorabilia is as follows:

“WWE legend “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan wore this left boot in his highly anticipated WrestleMania X8 main-attraction fight against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on March 17, 2002. The final WrestleMania event of the Attitude Era, WrestleMania X8, held in the SkyDome in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, as the last event of its kind to occur outside the United States, saw Hogan’s return to WrestleMania since WrestleMania IX in 1993. Hogan, who portrayed the heel in the match, was pinned by The Rock after The Rock connected with two Rock Bottoms and a People’s Elbow. After the two shook hands in a sign of respect, Hogan was attacked by Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, forcing The Rock to come to Hogan’s rescue; the two then posed together in the center of the ring, turning Hogan from heel to face, a first for Hogan since 2000.

The offered boot, featuring a blue and white flame design with Hogan’s face portrayed, has been signed by Hogan, who has penned his flowing signature, adding “Hollywood,” and “4 Life,” with a black marker across his image on the boot. The boot exhibits extensive wear, with creasing and cracking throughout and significant tread wear, with wear exhibited on the paint. LOA from Davious Sports Photomatching (MM2418), who have conclusively photo-matched the left boot to WrestleMania X8 on March 17, 2002. LOA from JSA for signature.”