Hulk Hogan’s Twitter (X) Account Hacked

WWE Hall of Famer “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan was quite active on Twitter (X) this week as he took some shots at Iggy Azalea.

Hogan was also promoting a company named Pump, which is described as a “coin that is instantly tradable for under $2 in one click.”

Hogan or the person in charge of his Twitter (X) account was trying to get the public talking, while also promoting the product and telling Azalea that she sucked at pumping in a response to a post that she shared earlier.

It has since been determined that the WWE Hall of Famer’s Twitter (X) account was hacked and Hogan has removed all of the posts.