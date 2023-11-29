Ilja Dragunov vs. Nathan Frazer Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT

A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

As the road to WWE NXT Deadline 2023 continues, “The Mad Dragon” is looking to keep busy ahead of his NXT World Championship defense against Baron Corbin.

In an NXT Digital Exclusive video released heading into tonight’s episode of NXT on USA from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., Nathan Frazer and Ilja Dragunov ended up in a face-to-face segment backstage that resulted in a match being made for tonight.

Check out the video below