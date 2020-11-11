Impact Wrestling Stars Reportedly Heading To WWE

Impact Wrestling trio The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Trey Miguel) were written out of television storylines this week and will be making their final appearances on next week’s show.

Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com is reporting that the departure is legitimate and the group is likely heading to WWE. According to Giri, they have an offer from WWE and “while they have not yet officially signed the deal, it is just considered a formality and they are expected to join the company.”