Indi Hartwell Believes There Is An Eventual Path Back To WWE

TNA Wrestling star Indi Hartwell appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including her signing with the company.

Hartwell said, “It’s not my intention right now to sign with TNA so I can go back to NXT. I went to TNA because TNA is a company I grew up watching, and I’m genuinely a huge fan of TNA, and I feel like that’s where I can thrive the most.”

On a potential path back to WWE:

“I’m only 28. I do feel like there is a path back to WWE, someday. I’m not closing the door on that. All my friends are still there, and there is a lot I didn’t get to do. It’s definitely something I can see happening.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

