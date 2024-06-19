Indi Hartwell Hints At Divorcing Dexter Lumis Following Wyatt Sicks’ Debut

The debut of Wyatt Sicks is still a topic of discussion among fans.

WWE concluded Monday’s Raw episode with a big surprise: the Wyatt Sicks faction made their first appearance. The lights went out, Bray Wyatt’s theme song played, and a door opened, revealing a bright light.

At the gorilla position, we noticed several people lying on the ground, some of whom appeared to be unconscious. Nikki Cross crawled towards a lantern on stage as Chad Gable, Gunther, and others were shown being beaten up. The set was in shambles. Erick Rowan, Dexter Luis, and Joe Gacy all wore masks.

Uncle Howdy came out, followed by the rest of the group. Howdy took the lantern, said, “We’re here!” before turning off the light as the screen faded to black. Cross is playing Sister Abigail, Rowan is the Ramblin Rabbit, Lumis is Mercy the Buzzard, and Gacy is Huskus the Pig. Bo Dallas is Uncle Howdy.

Lumis had a memorable run in NXT alongside Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell. In the story, he married Hartwell. After being released and reintroduced, Lumis rejoined the group before disappearing from television last year. Since then, LeRae and Hartwell have remained a tag team, while Gargano is partnered with Tommaso Ciampa.

As seen below, Hartwell shared a photo of a sign advertising a divorce for $99.

It’s unclear whether WWE intends to address this on television and end the storyline marriage, or simply ignore it.