Indianapolis WrestleMania Timing Complicated By Saudi Arabia And Las Vegas Plans

In 2024, WWE announced a partnership with the Indiana Sports Corporation to bring three of their major premium live events (PLEs) to the state: WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam. The company began this partnership with the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sean Ross Sapp discussed the potential timing for WrestleMania in Indianapolis during the latest episode of Fightful Select Answers. He noted that WrestleMania is unlikely to take place in Indianapolis until at least 2028. This is because WWE is set to return to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42 later this year, and WrestleMania 43 in 2027 will be held in Saudi Arabia, marking the first overseas edition of the event.

Sapp added that Indianapolis hosted Wrestlepalooza last September, likely to keep the city satisfied.

Furthermore, Sapp mentioned that if SummerSlam 2027 takes place in Indianapolis, WrestleMania would not be held in the state until at least 2029.

He also pointed out that WWE has entered into agreements with various cities in the past, only to change its plans later. For example, WrestleMania 42 was originally scheduled to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Currently, WrestleMania is scheduled for four cities, with Sapp predicting that 2029 is the most likely year for Indianapolis to host the event.

As of now, WWE has not announced the specific dates for SummerSlam or WrestleMania in Indianapolis.