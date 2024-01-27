Individuals Associated With Vince McMahon Could Be Getting Fired

The fallout from Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE may continue, affecting those with ties to him.

McMahon has resigned from all of his positions at TKO, including TKO Executive Chairman and TKO Board of Directors, in response to a lawsuit filed by a former WWE employee alleging his involvement in a sex trafficking and abuse scandal.

According to a new report available here, the overwhelming feeling within the company following McMahon’s departure has been one of relief.

According to PWInsider, Endeavour is also considering removing anyone close to McMahon and his remaining team in order to give the company a “fresh start” without McMahon.

Some employees left the company after McMahon initially resigned, but returned when he forced his way back in last year. Following the WWE-UFC merger, it is believed that their connection to McMahon will be a significant disadvantage in terms of their future status with the company.

It should be noted that, while McMahon remains a significant stockholder in the company, he cannot wield power as he did previously in WWE because he is no longer the majority shareholder of stock and lacks the voting power he once possessed.