Injured WWE Star Nears In-Ring Return Following Recovery Progress

One WWE star appears to be on the verge of making an in-ring comeback after a six-month hiatus due to injury.

Javier Bernal, who joined WWE in 2021, revealed in June that he had broken his foot in multiple places and required surgery, sidelining him for approximately six months. Bernal suffered the injury shortly after competing in an NXT Level-Up match, where he and Drake Morreaux teamed up against Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne of Chase U. The injury reportedly occurred while Bernal attempted to catch Osborne on a dive during the match.

Now, it seems Bernal is nearing his return, as he recently shared footage on Twitter showing himself running the ropes during training. Fans can check out the video below and anticipate his return to NXT action in the near future.

