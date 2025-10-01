Injury Update On Jade Cargill Following Gruesome SmackDown Incident

There’s encouraging news regarding Jade Cargill after she suffered a brutal cut to her forehead during the main event of last week’s Friday Night SmackDown. According to PWInsider Elite’s Mike Johnson, the injury — which appeared serious on television — required only stitches and no plastic surgery, which is considered a relief given the severity of the wound.

Sources told PWInsider that the internal expectation is for Cargill to be medically cleared within a few weeks, and there is no indication that she has been pulled from the road. The incident occurred during a chaotic WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match, which saw Tiffany Stratton defend her title against Cargill and Nia Jax.

During a ringside spot, Cargill hit a Samoan Drop on Jax onto the steel steps, but the impact caused her own head to strike the metal, leaving her with a deep and bloody gash above her eye. After the match, Cargill shared graphic before-and-after images of the injury on Instagram, showing the extent of the damage and the stitches used to close the wound. Despite the scare, Stratton ultimately retained her championship.

Since making her highly anticipated WWE debut in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble, Cargill has been presented as a top star on SmackDown. After a dominant run in AEW as the inaugural TBS Champion, she signed with WWE in 2023 and quickly made an impact, forming an alliance with Bianca Belair that led to a reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Her rivalry with Naomi culminated in a major victory at WrestleMania 41, and her momentum continued with a win in the 2025 Queen of the Ring tournament, earning a title shot at SummerSlam against Stratton. While she fell short of capturing the gold there and again on SmackDown, Cargill remains one of WWE’s fastest-rising stars.

With the latest update pointing to a short recovery time, fans can expect the powerhouse to return to action soon — and likely resume her chase for championship gold.