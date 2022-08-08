Injury Update on Liv Morgan

After Morgan won the SmackDown Women’s Title at Money in the Bank, WWE held a rematch between Ronda Rousey and Morgan for the title at SummerSlam.

Rousey submitted Morgan to end the match as her shoulders were pinned to the mat just before the referee counted to three. After the match, Rousey turned on Morgan and the referee because she was unhappy that the referee had given Morgan the victory.

Morgan appeared wearing an arm brace for an interview appearance on SmackDown last week. During the portion, some fans booed the actress.

According to Fightful Select, Morgan is not injured, and the arm brace is just part of the storyline. The arm brace was brought in by WWE’s prop department for Morgan to wear.

At Clash at the Castle on September 3, Morgan will face Shayna Baszler in her next championship defense. It is yet to be seen if Rousey will also be added the to the match.