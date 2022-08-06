Intercontinental Title Match Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

The current #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura won the singles match on this week’s post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown on FOX by defeating Ludwig Kaiser. The title contest between Nakamura and Gunther has been scheduled for next week’s SmackDown from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, as per the terms of the agreement.

Gunther has held the championship since gaining it from Ricochet on the June 10 episode of SmackDown. Since then he has retained in just one TV match and that was over Ricochet on the June 24 SmackDown.

Here are a few shots from the Kaiser vs. Nakamura match: