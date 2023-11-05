Interesting Fact About Solo Sikoa’s WWE Crown Jewel Victory Over John Cena

Solo Sikoa had his biggest match to date in his brief WWE career on Saturday, when he wrestled John Cena in his first-ever singles match at a PLE at the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event from Saudi Arabia.

Sikoa is Rikishi’s son and the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso (Jonathan and Joshua Fatu). He agreed to terms with WWE in 2021. Solo was promoted to the main roster in September 2022 after working in NXT, when he assisted Roman Reigns in retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Drew McIntyre in the main event of the Clash at the Castle PLE, officially aligning himself with The Bloodline.

At Crown Jewel, Solo won the match with several Samoan spikes, effectively ending Cena’s time with WWE. Cena has not won a singles match at a PLE since a victory over Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018.

Solo joins Renee Dupree, Jess, Sheamus, Wade Barrett, John Laurinatis, and Kevin Owens as stars who had their first singles PLE match against Cena, according to WWE Stats.