Iron Man Match for the AEW World Title In the Works for Revolution PPV

During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion MJF and Bryan Danielson had a verbal confrontation.

Bryan will become the #1 contender and earn an AEW World Title match at the 2023 Revolution PPV on March 5th if he wins matches over the next five weeks, according to MJF. Bryan responded with a one-hour iron man match proposal, which MJF accepted.

