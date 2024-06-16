AEW Collision Will Not Be Airing Live Next Week, Details On 6/20 Taping

AEW Collision will not be a live show next week.
All Elite Wrestling will be traveling to the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania next Thursday night, June 20, 2024, for a taping of their weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time television program.
AEW Collision will then air via tape delay in the usual time slot of Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 8/7c on TNT.
The only match currently advertised for the 6/22 show that is being taped on 6/20 is “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho & Big Bill vs. Private Party in tag-team action.
Join us here on 6/20 for complete AEW Collision spoilers and again on 6/22 for a detailed recap of the show.
See #AEWCollision THIS THURSDAY before it airs on Saturday 8/7c on TNT!
LIVE at @PPLCenter | Allentown, PA
Chris Jericho & Big Bill vs. Private Party
After things fell apart during TV Time, FTW Champ #LearningTree @IAmJericho & @TheCazXL will face @ZayKassidy & @marq_quen! pic.twitter.com/XeYek26x9z
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2024