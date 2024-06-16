AEW Collision Will Not Be Airing Live Next Week, Details On 6/20 Taping

AEW Collision will not be a live show next week.

All Elite Wrestling will be traveling to the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania next Thursday night, June 20, 2024, for a taping of their weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time television program.

AEW Collision will then air via tape delay in the usual time slot of Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 8/7c on TNT.

The only match currently advertised for the 6/22 show that is being taped on 6/20 is “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho & Big Bill vs. Private Party in tag-team action.

Join us here on 6/20 for complete AEW Collision spoilers and again on 6/22 for a detailed recap of the show.