Swerve Strickland Reveals The Inspirations Behind His In-Ring Character

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland recently spoke with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover on a number of topics including the inspirations of his in-ring character.

Strickland said, “Travis Scott was a huge influence, like huge influence on me. Tyler, the Creator, ASAP Rocky, a lot of these like these artists, these visual artists that take a lot of visuals and psychedelic type stuff and put in their visuals and stuff like Kid Cudi is big on that too … I was like okay that’s the sound how would that look on an individual, how would that look on a wrestler and that’s where like the glasses and the hair, the look, the colors started really coming in.”

You can check out Strickland’s comments in the video below.