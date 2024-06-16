Swerve Strickland Reveals The Inspirations Behind His In-Ring Character

By
James Hetfield
-
Lee South Samoa Joe vs Swerve Strickland St. Louis, MO AEW Dynasty April 22, 2024

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland recently spoke with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover on a number of topics including the inspirations of his in-ring character.

Strickland said, “Travis Scott was a huge influence, like huge influence on me. Tyler, the Creator, ASAP Rocky, a lot of these like these artists, these visual artists that take a lot of visuals and psychedelic type stuff and put in their visuals and stuff like Kid Cudi is big on that too … I was like okay that’s the sound how would that look on an individual, how would that look on a wrestler and that’s where like the glasses and the hair, the look, the colors started really coming in.”

You can check out Strickland’s comments in the video below.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR