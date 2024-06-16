Gangrel Speaks Out About Adam Copeland Pitching Him To Appear In AEW

Pro wrestling legend Gangrel spoke with Sportskeeda on a number of topics including Adam Copeland’s injury at AEW Double or Nothing.

Gangrel said, “I checked on him and you know I thought what I was hoping it was just an ankle sprain or something like that, and then I got on a red eye. When I landed I texted him again, and he said he had went to the hospital and it was a fractured tibia or something and he was gonna need surgery or something. So he’s home now, and this such a sad thing to happen to such a great guy you know.”

On Copeland pitching him to appear in AEW:

“When he went over and he chose to start working with AEW, he still had that idea … he called me up and said, ‘Hey, these guys all thought it’d be really cool, what do you think about coming in and finishing up that idea and coming out at Double Or Nothing and helping me out and having a little reunion,’ and I said, ‘I would love to’ … he told me there’s no way a broken leg was going to stop him from having that moment.”

