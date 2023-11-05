Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches For Tuesday’s WWE NXT Revealed

WWE has announced two new NXT matches for this Tuesday’s episode, which will kick off the countdown to the Deadline PLE next month.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Instagram to announce that NXT General Manager Shawn Michaels had given him the honor of announcing the two Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches. Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley and Dijak vs. Tyler Bate are the matches.

The Iron Survivor Challenge debuted last year, with five men and five women competing in a 25-minute match. Every five minutes, a new participant was added, and the participant with the most falls was declared the winner.

Holder of the NXT Heritage Cup Noam Dar vs. Akira Tozawa, a return for Lyra Valkyria, and Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner were previously announced for the show.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Foley wrote:

“HELLO NXT! I’m so excited that @officialshawnmichaels is giving me some say in this Tuesday’s episode of @wwenxt! Much thanks to the Heartbreak Kid… Make sure to tune in Tuesday at 8pm ET on the @usanetwork, and have a nice day!”