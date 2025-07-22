Isla Dawn Discusses Whether She Was Surprised By Her WWE Release

Former WWE star Isla Dawn discussed various topics with Fightful, including her surprise regarding her WWE release.

Dawn said, “I wasn’t surprised at all. I had been at Smackdown the night before and we’d got word of a few people being released, and I remember texting my mate and being like, ‘oh, I think I’m in this one’, and they were like, ‘no, don’t be stupid. You’re always thinking you’re getting fired. You’re always negative,’ and I was like, ‘no, no.’ I was like, ‘I feel this one.’ It’s not even from anything anyone said or anything. I could just feel it.”

“Most people are going to be released…”

“But that’s the thing. Like, at some point, everyone, well, most people are going to be released. So it’s not really- it’s not a if, it’s a when for a majority of people.

‘Out The Dark Shock’

So I knew at some point it was going to end and then towards the last, like, little bit, I was like ‘oh I can feel it, I can feel it coming,’ so it wasn’t like it was sad and it was whatever, but it wasn’t like.. I feel like out the dark shock.”

You can check out Isla Dawn’s comments in the video below.