It’s Time To Crown Bron Breakker As World Heavyweight Champion

Very early on in December, December 1st to be exact, Triple H predicted that that episode of WWE Monday Night Raw would be “epic.” While it may not have been exactly “epic,” there were some big happenings that night. One was Bron Breakker, who unleashed a scathing promo targeting the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk. It was the type of promo that was meant to “make” someone a main event performer. Breakker was already there, and this moment just put an exclamation point on his rise. Now, it is truly time to crown Bron Breakker.

WWE is coming up on the first anniversary of its launch on Netflix. This was a major partnership that kicked off with a big match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Heading into 2026, there’s another big match on tap as Punk will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Breakker. This is a match that will set the tone for the company going forward, and if WWE wants to do something meaningful, now would be the time to crown Breakker.

Bron Breakker must walk out of WWE Raw with the World Heavyweight Championship.

Bron Breakker must win this match. There’s no other option. There’s no other outcome that would make sense at this time. The WWE men’s division has grown rather stagnant, especially on Raw. At least on SmackDown, we’re now getting a new NXT influx of Trick Williams, Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans (maybe), and a new, renewed push for Carmelo Hayes. As for the Raw men’s division, it is packed with men who are at least 40 years of age, and it has seemed near impossible for anyone in their 20s to break through.

At least not anyone named Bron Breakker. That fact is why it makes the most sense for him to capture the championship. Otherwise, what is the message WWE is sending to its roster and audience if Punk, at 47 years old, handily defeats the powerhouse who is 20 years younger than him? The message wouldn’t be positive, that’s for sure. Not only does Breakker need to win, but he needs to win clean. This has to be a clear-cut passing of the torch moment.

With so many young, talented men on the roster, it is time for those named Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and several others to finally begin to carve out their places at the top. If Breakker is rebuffed when the lights are shining the brightest, what are the hopes for the rest of them? Spoiler alert, there wouldn’t be much hope for any of them.

A Bron Breakker victory also opens the doors for some interesting bookings in the first half of 2026, and beyond. WWE doesn’t need to go back to Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns, which they will. Fans have already seen that. But, what if the company shifted to Roman Reigns versus Bron Breakker as their top feud as we approach WrestleMania 42 season? What if that feud resulted in Breakker getting the biggest win of his career? That’s how a new face is made, one that the company can build around for years to come.

Bron Breakker is the future of the WWE. He is also a future WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and perhaps even a future Undisputed WWE Champion. The only question now is when that future starts? Does it start on January 6th as the wrestling world watches the first Monday Night Raw of the New Year? The answer needs to be a resounding “yes” because anything less would send fans a bad example of what to expect in the year of 2026.

