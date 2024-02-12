Ivy Nile Talks Special Bond She Has With The Creed Brothers, Her Match With Rhea Ripley

WWE star Ivy Nile recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including how she has formed a special bond with the Creed Brothers.

Nile said, “It’s an adjustment.” “Traveling has gotten me really excited. I’m from Tennessee. I didn’t even know what California was, never been there. It’s really cool to travel with the boys. We have such a special bond. Traveling, you really get close. It’s incredible.”

Nile also talked about how being in the ring with Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley gave her a lot of confidence.

“The next thing you know, the boys have a match, I’m going toe-to-toe with Rhea Ripley.” “What is my life? What is happening? Honestly, that match with her gave me a lot of confidence going into the next thing, whatever that is.”

You can check out Nile’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)