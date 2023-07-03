IYO SKY Makes History At WWE Money In The Bank

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark vs. Zelina Vega vs. Trish Stratus in a Women’s Money in the Bank Match took place at the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event from the O2 Arena in London, England this past weekend.

SKY handcuffed Lynch and Bayley to a ladder at the end of the bout, allowing her to climb over them and retrieve the briefcase.

She now has a contract that allows her to cash-in at any moment within a year.

The women’s match debuted in 2017 and was won by Carmella. Former WWE star James Ellsworth exclusively spoke to PWMania.com last week and revealed the creative behind Carmella winning the first Women’s Money in the Bank match. You can watch it below:

The following women have won the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

* Carmella (June 18, 2017)

* Carmella (10 April 2018)

* Alexa Bliss (June 17, 2018)

* Bayley (May 19, 2019)

* Asuka (May 10, 2020)

* Nikki ASH (July 18, 2021)

* Liv Morgan (July 2, 2022)

According to Monthly Puroresu, SKY created history at the show by being only the second Japanese wrestler to win Money In The Bank, after Asuka.