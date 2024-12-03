IYO SKY Reflects On Her Trash Can Spot At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Top WWE star IYO SKY took part in the post-Survivor Series: WarGames media scrum, where she talked about a number of topics including the spot saw her put a trash can over herself from the top of the cage and hit a moonsault onto her opponents at the same time that Tiffany Stratton did a swanton off the top in the other ring on SKY’s teammates.

SKY said, “It’s completely (covered) in the trash can. It’s so dark. I can’t see anything. I just jump off. That’s it. That simple. I trust the trash can.”

