IYO SKY Reveals Her WWE Contract Was Set To Expire A Month After Her SummerSlam 2022 Return

WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY recently spoke with Tokyo Sports on a number of topics including how her WWE deal was set to expire a month after her SummerSlam 2022 return.

SKY said, “I thought about it (returning to Japan). It wasn’t that I didn’t like America, but that if there was nothing I could do here, I thought that if I went to Japan, there would be more things I could do… and I have grown a lot since I left Japan, so I was confident that I could show a different kind of work in Japan this time. It was my policy not to give up… I set a goal to work hard until the contract was over, and I stayed there for about a year. I appeared at SummerSlam (2022) when my contract was about to end in one month.”