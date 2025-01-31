Jackie Redmond Discusses Future In Broadcasting, Possible WWE Commentary Role

WWE backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond appeared on The Lightweights podcast to discuss various topics, including the possibility of doing a play-by-play for hockey.

Redmond said, “It’s just not my thing, to be honest. Play-by-play in hockey, first of all, it’s so fast. I have so much respect for everyone that does it. If I was going to do anything in hockey, I would want to do color [commentary], because that’s more kind of my vibe. But it’s just not something that I’ve ever really dreamt about doing or wanted to do. I love talking hockey. I love watching hockey. Calling hockey? I don’t know, man, it’s a lot of work, and it’s just not something that I’ve ever dreamt of doing,” she said. “I have a lot of respect for women that do it now, but I also am, like very much, the type of person. I’m not going to do something just because someone offers me the chance to do it. It has to come from a genuine place, otherwise I’m gonna fall flat on my face, I just can’t fake it. I just can’t. So, for me, play by play, just isn’t it.”

On potentially doing commentary for WWE:

“Now, WWE commentating, I think it’s a different ball game. It’s a lot more storytelling. I think that could be interesting. I think it could be fun. I don’t know that they would ever be dumb enough to put me on commentary, but, I mean, it would be fun. I mean, you’d be hanging out with like Cole and Pat every week. That’d be so cool. But, yeah, I don’t know if I’m just cut out for that.”

