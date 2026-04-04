Jacob Fatu Breaks Silence On Injury And Missed Opportunities

WWE star Jacob Fatu discussed several topics with CBS Sports, including the injury he sustained late last year.

Fatu said, “I probably missed out on a lot of opportunities, but it is what it is. They say in this business, ‘Things happen, and the show must go on.’ I missed out, but what was I going to do? I couldn’t sit there and dwell. No, none of that.”

On his recovery:

“I felt that way [licking his wounds] the first month, but after that, you must learn to keep moving and keep pushing. Instead of the past, you must manifest for the future. I really had to double back and tap in with myself, mentally and physically. I had to remember who ‘The Samoan Werewolf’ Jacob Fatu was at the end of the day.”

On his ongoing feud with Drew McIntyre:

“It’s where I’m supposed to be. It’s the best fit right now. I’m not with regular people. These are not regular people. These are names that have done huge things in WWE. Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes. It’s not overwhelming, but there’s a fan side of me sometimes, a little bit, that feels like, ‘Damn, I’m really here. Tapping in with them.’ It’ll be a good outlet.”