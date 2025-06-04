Jacob Fatu Calls Paul Heyman’s Faction “Dangerous” & “Untouchable”

WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu recently appeared on the Battleground podcast, where he discussed various topics, including Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman’s new faction featuring Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Fatu said, “They’re the (2003 – 2004) Lakers, man, when they had Gary Payton, Karl Malone. I mean, let’s keep it 100, bro. When you see those guys, man, we talking about Seth, we talking about Breakker, and then, you know, Reed, Big Bad Reed. Man, that group seem untouchable. I know they over there RAW. We on SmackDown. You know, they running that thing. But, man, I can’t call it. I know there’s some dangerous cats, and at the end of the day, man, I know what they got going on, but man, if you ask me, I think it’s pretty cool. I think I really do. Not only that, it’s like a whole nother layer now. But to see Heyman double back over there with Seth, with Breakker and then what Reed’s been out since November, it’s a whole nother layer for him. So, I don’t know, man. We’re going to have to wait and see. You see, I’m on SmackDown, so I really can’t call nothing over there at all.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)