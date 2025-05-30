Jacob Fatu Reflects On WWE Journey And Bloodline Legacy

WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu recently spoke with the Toronto Sun about various topics, including his journey in the company so far.

Fatu said, “You know what? Happy you asked that. I couldn’t have done it if it weren’t for our coworkers. Everybody who I work with in the ring. I don’t wanna sound like I just been over here running through things because it always takes two to dance and it takes two to get this thing going so, overall, thank you for bringing up the debut. I’m very excited about that actually. Like you said, it hasn’t even been a full year yet. But, it’s been crazy though. It really has. Just mind-blowing. But to be out there with my family. Especially to do it with my family, it’s a whole ‘nother look. Very happy about it but… I think we’re just now getting started though.”

On the pressure of representing his family on WWE TV:

“Yeah (there’s pressure representing my family name on WWE TV). Like what Solo (Sikoa) says, Solo says it, you know, ‘You gotta pull your own weight. We’re not little no more’ so, it took a lot. It took a whole lot of people to get me here. I’m not gonna act like Jacob just got here by myself. No. It took a lot of people. We talking about behind the scenes, we talking about the legal team, we talking about T.R., man, everybody. So, for me to sit there and be a part of it now, it’s mind-blowing. I know I keep saying mind-blowing because sometimes, I mean just the WWE logo by itself. To show up to work, man, to see myself on the truck. To hear the world chanting our last name. Not my last name. Me, Solo, and The Usos, we’re all Fatu’s. It’s real cool. It really, really is.”

On Triple H’s advice to him going forward:

“Like what Hunter said, ‘Hey man, just do what you been doing to get you here, and I love the way how Hunter just, you know, he reaches out. Like, ‘Hey, we ain’t here to change how you wrestle. We ain’t here to say none of that. You do what you been doing, okay? We’d rather tell you bring it down than rather us tell you to turn it up.’ So, it’s a whole ‘nother vibe over there, and I think right now, and I always say this, people say, ‘Jacob, you should have been here five years ago.’ No, no, no, no, no. Jacob wasn’t ready five years ago, okay? And I’m just gonna keep it 100. Jacob could have been fired right now, you know, if I would’ve came in. I think the timing was perfect. When The Bloodline thing stopped, it was like, ‘Damn, where we going?’ As a fan, I’m excited for it. But man, just the way how everything worked. Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, you know, then I — man, come on. Now JC’s there so, all the way around. It just works in full circle. I’m just glad to be here. I’m real happy to be a part of WWE right now.”

You can check out Fatu’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)