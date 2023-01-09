Jacob Fatu Reportedly Injured, Fatu Trends Amidst WWE Speculation and Fan Incident

Jacob Fatu is said to be injured.

Fatu wrestled Ben-K at Saturday’s MLW Blood & Thunder tapings in Philadelphia, and Fightful Select has learned that he was injured during the match. There’s no word on how long Fatu will be out, but he did suffer a knee injury during his fight with Ben-K.

Several members of Fatu’s family were reportedly present at Saturday’s tapings. Spoilers can be found by clicking here.

As of this writing, Fatu had not commented on the injury.

Fatu has been a trending topic on Twitter today, with fans recalling his attack on a fan at a PCW Ultra event in 2019, following the same fan receiving a kick from PWG World Champion Daniel Garcia at Battle of Los Angeles 2023 this past weekend. Both clips are available below.

Many fan discussions have centered on WWE potentially signing Fatu and a potential showdown with his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Fatu, a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion, is reportedly under contract with the company until the beginning of 2025. He made his MLW debut in 2019, and stated in a 2021 interview that he had interest from WWE and AEW, but it was too late because he had already signed a multi-year contract with MLW.

Fatu is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family and the son of legendary wrestler Sam Fatu, also known as The Tonga Kid, Tama, and The Samoan Savage. He previously stated that he was inspired to pursue a career in pro wrestling after watching his cousins, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, on TV while incarcerated.

