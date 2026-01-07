Jacy Jayne On WWE’s Radar For Main Roster Call-Up

According to Fightful Select, current WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne is being considered for a potential call-up to either the SmackDown or RAW main roster.

The report indicates that NXT higher-ups believe she excelled in her role during 2025 and successfully rose to the top of the NXT women’s division after defeating Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women’s Title in May.

Furthermore, it was noted that in August 2022, Jayne made a strong impression in her debut for the brand when she and Gigi Dolin defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament.

Since then, there have been “semi-regular” discussions about moving her up to the main roster.

Jayne initially held the NXT Women’s Title for 150 days before losing it to Tatum Paxley at NXT Halloween Havoc. She reclaimed the title just 24 days later at NXT Gold Rush night one.

Additionally, she won the TNA Knockouts World Championship in 2025 during an NXT-TNA crossover event, holding the title for 35 days.